Elderly man, fisherman missing

RANAU (Jan 4): An elderly man has been reported missing in a jungle after he failed to return home at Kampung Tinanom Ranau, here since Jan 1.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Services Department said a search and rescue operation had been launched for Moijin Gamiyan, age 65.

“Reports from family members stated that the victim had entered the jungle on Jan 1 to check on his animal traps but had failed to return home since.

“Family members failed to locate the victim and lodged a report to the Ranau Fire and Rescue Station at 8.15am on Jan 4,” said the spokesperson.

Efforts are still being made to search for the man with assistance from villagers and other agencies.

Meanwhile, a fisherman who was reported missing and feared drowned at Kampung Lambidan Kuala Penyu here on Monday has still not been found.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sabah director First Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah said the search and rescue (SAR) operation for Sharizan Sani, 39, had now entered the second day with no sign of the victim.

“SAR operation has been widened to 52 nautical miles since the day of the incident.

“Marine police and the Fire and Rescue Department are also involved in the SAR operation, which continued at 7am this morning (yesterday),” he said in a statement.

Sharizan was reported missing after going to sea around 8.50am on Jan 3.