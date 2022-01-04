Fitness coach strengthens Sabah FC

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 4): Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s support system at Sabah FC has been strengthened with the addition of highly experienced Rastislav Bozik as fitness coach.

Bozik, or fondly known as Rasto, took on his new role officially on January 1.

The Slovakian trainer is no stranger to the domestic football scene having worked with Kim Swee for 10 years with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and National Sports Institute (ISN).

And Kim Swee believed that Rasto, who is a former head coach of the Mongolia national team, would certainly contribute to the team’s challenge in the Malaysian League 2022.

“It is another advantage for Sabah FC because Rasto has vast experience in the field of fitness, thus able to share his expertise with the Club,” said Kim Swee in a statement on Tuesday.

Apart from taking up roles in Malaysia and Mongolia, Rasto has also served in his home country Slovakia, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

Rasto conducted his first fitness session with the Rhinos on Monday, where he was joined by English-born Malaysian footballer, the former Southampton academy player Stuart Wilkin.

Wilkin, who is signed on-loan from Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), is one of the local imports Kim Swee has brought in to beef up the Rhinos for the new season.

“His (Wilkin) presence will certainly improve and strengthen the team quality in midfield area, alongside Baddrol (Bakhtiar), Irfan (Fazail) and the retained South Korean import Park Tae Su.

“I believe with so much qualities, it will create healthy competition among the players, thus contribute to the team development,” said Kim Swee.

Meanwhile, new signings Baddrol, Rizal Ghazali, Dominic Tan and goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat are only expected to join in the Rhinos training next week.

All four local imports were with the national squad that competed in the AFF Suzuki Cup recently.

As for foreign imports, Kim Swee expected the candidates to arrive here either in the middle or end of January.

“We have to carefully assess the (foreign) import qualities before coming into a decision,” he said.