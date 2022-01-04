Gerawat: JKR to fast-track Sungai Tutoh bridge project

MIRI (Jan 4): Public Works Department (JKR) will fast track the construction of a permanent steel bridge across Sungai Tutoh in Baram to replace the one swept away by raging flood waters last year.

Incoming Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had already approved RM12 million for this critical project.

“This is an urgent project by itself as it provides connectivity for more than 20 villages in Telang Usan, Mulu and Batu Danau constituencies,” he said.

Gerawat, who is former deputy speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, said this bridge may be part of future Miri-Limbang link road, subject to the final approved road alignment but the project had been accorded top priority by the state government.

JKR is currently working on the design to prepare for tender of this proposed project,

Gerawat said this when asked on the proposed project to replace the previous bridge built by a logging company that had provided vital link for people travelling between Limbang and Miri after Brunei closed its land border in 2020 to control the spread of Covid-19.

With the border remaining closed to this present day and the broken bridge, those in Limbang and Lawas districts were forced to rely heavily on flights by rural air service operator MASwings which had limited seats while others had to brave the treacherous crossing of Sungai Tutoh river by 4WD vehicles for essential travel.

Gerawat, a Kelabit from Bario, has pushed for the replacement bridge project to be fast-tracked and start immediately to provide safe and critical connectivity for affected villages and residents in the Telang Usan, Mulu and Batu Danau constituencies.

“More than 15 longhouses with about 4,000 villagers will benefit with the completion of this bridge,” he told The Borneo Post.

With the onset of the monsoon season where heavy rainfall has been predicted by the Meteorological Department, locals are fretting over the danger at Sungai Tutoh crossing point.

The re-elected Mulu assemblyman advised travellers against attempting to cross the river using 4-wheel drive vehicles but use long boat services provided by experienced locals who are well-versed with the river condition there.

He advised that non-essential travel during this rainy season should be postponed.

“Otherwise use MASwings flight to Limbang or Long Seridan then continue your journey by 4WD vehicles to your respective villages,” he said.