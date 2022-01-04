Ismail Sabri: Cabinet reshuffle only speculation, focus now on floods, Covid-19

ALOR GAJAH (Jan 4): There will be no Cabinet reshuffle for now as the government is focusing on the more pressing issues affecting the people, namely floods and Covid-19, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob stressed.

Not only did he describe it (Cabinet reshuffle) as mere speculation, the prime minister also said it was a non-issue as the country was still struggling to cope with the monsoon season and the pandemic.

“Yes, people are talking, names are being mentioned, it’s normal. I have said it before, my focus is now on the floods, so I don’t want to talk about whether or not there will be a Cabinet reshuffle. I didn’t announce any, so there’s none!”

He said this after presenting compassionate aid to 55 heads of households taking shelter at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gangsa here following floods that hit Melaka last Saturday.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali and state secretary Datuk Kamel Mohamad.

There have been rumours of late that Ismail Sabri will make some changes by appointing a deputy prime minister and dropping three ministers from the Cabinet. — Bernama