Kota Marudu folks start 2022 with flood of memories

KOTA MARUDU (Jan 4): For Normah Santaim, 54, the new year did not turn a bitter page when she had to start the 2022 calendar under the roof of a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) following the sudden floods that hit Kota Marudu District since last Friday.

Normah, who was among the thousands of Kota Marudu residents hit by the floods, has resigned herself to the fateful entry in her diary and even appeared calm and cheerful when met by Bernama at the PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ranau.

SK Ranau, which was opened on Sunday (Jan 2), is among the 13 PPS in operation in Kota Marudu with a total of 565 evacuees from 201 families as of 8 am on Tuesday.

Normah, of Kampung Kandawayon here, said she was not at home when the water started rising on Jan 1. She was in Kota Kinabalu and only learnt about the flooding in her area after receiving a distress call from her daughter.

“Before this, there was a flood but it was not as bad as this. Many items like furniture were damaged, apart from my being away when the water started to rise. When I got home, I only saw the roof of my house from a distance because the entrance was impassable, so I went straight to the PPS.

“I intended to return (after finishing business in Kota Kinabalu) on Saturday evening, but my cousin asked me to postpone the trip for fear of being stranded on the road by floods and advised me to return on Sunday morning,” she said.

Normah, who had just decorated her house with new furniture such as sofas, tables and refrigerator last December to celebrate Christmas Day and Chinese New Year, could only afford a grin to the grim situation where all furniture could not be saved as the water rose too fast.

She said such a severe flood had only occurred in Kampung Kandawayon in 2011, but the saving grace then was that many residents had helped to move her belongings in time.

“This flood was sudden and happened at night when everyone was asleep. Some offered to help but they could not access the area. It’s sad, I haven’t even paid the first installment and it’s damaged by the floods, but alas, it cannot be helped. The safety of the children at home at that time was more important,” she said.

It was a different tale of woe for Dandam Sitoh, 54, who is also from Kampung Kandawayon. The mother of eight saw building materials like sand, cement and floor tiles stacked on the five-foot way for house renovation, which started in December, ravaged by the floodwaters.

Dandam said all the building materials for renovation work were painstakingly purchased month by month from sheer hard work since being employed at a hotel in Kota Marudu town last year.

“Not only were the building materials to renovate the sidewalks of the house damaged, my car to go to work every day was also submerged in water. I hope the government will provide financial assistance so that I can buy back the renovation material that has been damaged,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mukim Bandau Developer Jackson Modusik, who is tasked with monitoring the PPS in SK Ranau, said they always ensured that all flood victims were housed in comfort, including reminding them to adhere to the standard operating procedures to prevent Covid-19 infections.

He said he was also in close contact with the district Disaster Operations Command Centre to ensure smooth operations at PPS, including providing basic necessities to flood victims.

Kota Marudu, located in the northern part of Sabah about 122 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu, was the worst-hit district involving 2,653 evacuees from 1,113 families, as of 8 am this morning.

It is understood that the sudden deluge in the district followed unusually heavy rainfall above the normal level of 40 to 50 millimetres (mm) a day to 200 mm a day, causing several rivers in the district to exceed the danger level.

Five other districts were also hit by floods, namely Pitas, Paitan, Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan. – Bernama