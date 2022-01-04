Malaysia sees 28 more Covid-19 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 4): The Health Ministry recorded another 28 Covid-19 deaths as of midnight, raising the cumulative fatalities to 31,560.

This puts Covid-19 fatalities in the country at 98.9 deaths per population of 100,000 people, or 1.1 per cent of all cases.

Four of the latest fatalities recorded were people who died before reaching hospital.

All the deaths, including those in hospitals, happened in the past seven days.

Penang recorded the highest number of deaths at six followed by Selangor with five.

Perak had four, and Kelantan three. Pahang, Terengganu, Johor and Sabah recorded two deaths each.

Both Kedah and Sarawak recorded one new death each.

Perlis, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and all the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya had zero deaths recorded.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 2,690 new Covid-19 infections, a dip from 2,882 new cases on Sunday.

The overall total number of infections Malaysia has racked up now stands at 2,767,044 cases since the pandemic began in 2020. – Malay Mail