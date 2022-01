KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 4): Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases stayed below the 3,000 mark today, with another 2,842 new cases recorded in the last 24-hour period.

This was slightly higher than yesterday’s 2,690 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country since the start of the pandemic to 2,769,886.

MORE TO COME