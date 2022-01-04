Man arrested in Bau for allegedly selling online gambling top-ups

KUCHING (Jan 4): A man was arrested at a premises in Jalan Penghulu Salau, Bau for allegedly selling online gambling top-ups at around 1.20pm yesterday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement yesterday said that the 21-year-old suspect from Paku town in Bau are being investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“The police during the arrest seized a handphone and cash money,” said Poge, adding that the suspect did not have a past criminal record.

He said the police entered the premises and introduced themselves to the suspect before the inspection and arrest was conducted.

If found guilty by the court, the suspect may face a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM200,000 or jail for not more than five years.