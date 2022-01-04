Man reported missing found dead nearby Bukit Kinyau old jetty

SARIKEI (Jan 4): The body of a man who was reported missing on Monday after his boat collided with one of submerged poles near the river mouth of Sungai Kinyau in Tanjung Manis has been found by the search and rescue team at around 10am today.

According to a statement released by Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the body of the man, identified as Saipul Arsad, 37, was found nearby the Bukit Kinyau old jetty.

The body has been sent to the Sarikei Hospital for further action.

On Monday night, the victim’s elder brother had lodged a report at Tanjung Manis Police Station after a search operation carried out by the villagers failed to locate the victim.

The victim’s damaged boat was found at the scene of the accident.

Today’s SAR operation, which started at around 5.30am, was participated by seven Bomba personnel, eight Civil Defence Department personnel; five police personnel, four Marine Department staff and 24 villagers.