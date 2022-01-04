Man who started fire over girlfriend’s alleged two-timing jailed 6 months

KUCHING (Jan 3): A man was sentenced to six months’ jail by the Sessions Court here yesterday for starting a fire at a convenience store last month.

Shamsuri Masranini, in his 20s, pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him by a court interpreter before Judge Maris Agan, who ordered the sentence to take effect from yesterday.

The accused was charged under Section 435 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment of up to 14 years and a fine, if convicted.

He was charged with using flammable liquid to set fire to the floor of a convenience store at Jalan Petanak here on Dec 28, 2021 at about 10.40pm, resulting in a loss of RM500.

It was informed the accused was intoxicated at the material time and acted in such manner after suspecting his girlfriend of cheating on him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor M.D. Syafique handled the case while the accused was unrepresented.