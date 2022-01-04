New state Cabinet take oath in swearing-in ceremony

KUCHING (Jan 4): The new Sarawak state cabinet, comprising 10 full ministers and 26 assistant ministers, was sworn in before the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud in a hybrid ceremony tonight.

In what was the first ever swearing-in ceremony using both physical and virtual means, Taib presided over the event via tele-conferencing from his official residence at Demak Jaya while the ministers and assistant ministers took turns taking their oath of office, allegiance and secrecary from the Lepau in the State Legislative Assembly building.

The ceremony, which took place in strict compliance with Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs), began at 9pm and was witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas was the first to take his oath, followed by Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Deputy Chief Minister III Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The other seven full ministers then took turns taking their oath, starting from Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Datuk Julaihi Narawi and Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The 26 assistant ministers were the next to take their oath of office in batches starting with Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Datuk Dr Jerop Susil and Datuk Liwan Lagang.

This was followed by Datuk Rosey Yunus, Datu Len Talif Saleh and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Dr Annuar Rapaee; Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Datu Dr Penguang Manggil and Datuk Snowdan Lawan; Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Dato Sebastian Ting and Datuk Gerawat Gala; and Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Datuk Juanda Jaya and Aidel Lariwoo.

Also sworn in are Dato Henry Harry Jinep, Dr Ripin Lamat and Mohamad Razi Sitam, and Martin Ben, Dato Majang Renggi and Jefferson Jamit Unyat: and Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu and Michael Tiang.

Gerawat, Juanda, Jamit, Dr Hazland, Aidel, Majang, Tiang, Martin, Henry, Rentap, Ripin and Razi are also the 12 new faces in this new Cabinet compared to the previous one.

Abang Johari had been sworn in as Chief Minister at the Astana Negeri on the night of Dec 18, shortly after leading Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to a landslide victory in the state election, by sweeping 76 out of the 82 seats at stake.

He had announced the new State Cabinet at a special press conference on Dec 30, which saw the renaming of previous ministries and the creation of a new ministry, namely the Ministry of Energy and Environment Sustainability.

In the new Cabinet, Abang Johari also holds the position of Finance and New Economy Minister; Natural Resources and Urban Development Minister; and Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister.

Uggah was appointed as Finance and New Economy Second Minister; and Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, while Awang Tengah was also appointed as Natural Resources and Urban Development Second Minister; and International Trade and Investment Minister.

Dr Sim, who is the newest among the trio of Deputy Chief Ministers, was reappointed to helm the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry.

The other seven full ministers include former assistant ministers, namely Julaihi who is now Utility and Telecommunications Minister; John Sikie (Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department) and Roland Sagah (Education , Innovation and Talent Development).

Dr Rundi is now Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development.

Lee was reappointed as Transport Minister, while Abdul Karim was reappointed to his two previous portfolios which have been renamed Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts; and Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development.

Also reappointed to her previous portfolio was Fatimah, whose ministry has been renamed Women, Childhood and Community Well-being Development.

The five Assistant Ministers in the Chief Minister’s Department are Sharifah Hasidah (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations); Gerawat (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring); Abdullah (Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communiations Unit); Juanda (Integrity and Ombudsman); and Jamit (Native Law and Customs).

The other assistant ministers are Len Talif (Natural Resources and Urban Development); Dr Hazland (Energy and Environmental Sustainability); Aidel (Infrastructure and Port Development I – Infrastructure Development) and Majang (Infrastructure and Port Development II – Port Development).

Mussen is International Trade and Investment Assistant Minister; Penguang is Public Health, Housing and Local Government Assistant Minister I (Public Health and Housing); and Tiang is Public Health, Housing and Local Government Assistant Minister II (Local Government).

The Assistant Ministers of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development are Dr Rahman Ismail (Modernisation of Agriculture) and Martin (Regional Development).

Dr Jerip Susil was appointed Transport Assisant Minister together with Henry; while Liwan is Assistant Minister of Utility and Telecommunication I (Telecommunication) and Dr Rahman Junaidi is Assistant Minister of Utility and Telecommunication II (Utility).

Assisting Abdul Karim in the Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Ministry are Ting (Tourism) and Snowdan (Creative Industry and Performing Arts).

In the Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Ministry, Abdul Karim’s assistant ministers are Rentap (Youth and Sport Development) and Ripin (Entrepreneur Development).

Rosey is Assistant Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Well-being Development I (Women and Childhood Development) while Razi is Assistant Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Well-being Development II (Community Well-being Development).

Dr Annuar is Assistant Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I (Education and Innovation) while Harden is Assistant Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II (Talent Development).