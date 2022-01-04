PBK secretary probed for TikTok videos on Sarawak’s right to independence

SIBU (Jan 4): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) secretary Priscilla Lau is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for her TikTok videos on Sarawak’s right to independence.

Under this section it is an offence for whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against public tranquillity.

In confirming the matter, Lau said that she went to the police station yesterday with her brother Roger Lau as her lawyer to answer on numerous reports lodged against her.

“During the lead up to the recently concluded 12th state election, I uploaded numerous TikTok videos on Sarawak’s right to independence.

“Today I attended at the central police station to answer numerous reports lodged against me concerning those videos.

“I am being investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code which carries a prison term of up to two years or fine or both,” she said in a statement.

According to Lau, the videos were educational as all the information on independence were obtained through the internet.

She claimed that there was no incitement of any kind in her TikTok videos.

She said she spoke on Sarawak’s right to independence through Unilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI) in the videos.

“I also spoke on Malaya’s independence in 1957 from Great Britain and Singapore’s independence in 1965 through the separation from Malaysia.

“All these information and facts are written in the history books. Students study these in schools.

“I believe in the freedom of speech for all as provided in our constitution. Facts, history and the law cannot and must not be twisted.

“The people have a right to know of their rights. I will continue to stand on the side of Sarawak and speak on her right to independence,” she said.

Meanwhile, acting Sibu police chief Supt Collin Babat when contacted confirmed that a total of 13 reports were lodged against Lau.

“Twelve reports are from members of the public and one report from the police,” he said.