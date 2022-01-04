PKR to continue with reform agenda, fight for S’wakians’ rights despite state polls wipeout, says council

KUCHING (Jan 4): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will continue with its reform agenda and to fight for the rights of the people of Sarawak despite not winning any seat in the recently concluded 12th state election, said the Keadilan Sarawak State Leadership Council (MKN) today.

“Keadilan Sarawak will continue to play a check and balance role outside the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly so that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government will emphasise on infrastructure development, economic growth and employment opportunities, and reform in governance and anti-corruption.

“(Also to push for) strengthening of the judiciary and bridging racial gaps so that all Sarawakians live in harmony and able to achieve mutual prosperity,” it said in a statement.

PKR failed to win any of the 28 seats it contested in the state polls on Dec 18, with 22 of its candidates losing their deposits.

The PKR Sarawak MKN said that while the party is disappointed with the results, it respects the decision made by the voters.

It also called on the GPS government to fulfil the pledges made to the people within the next five years.

It said the party also thanked the voters who had voted out of conscience and not due to remuneration offers.

“We accept the fact (that we are defeated) and we thank all the members, machinery and supporters who have contributed energy in the Sarawak State Election.

“We have identified the causes of the defeat and are studying other weaknesses in order to understand the needs of the people of Sarawak and improve ourselves in preparation for the 15th General Election,” added the statement.

PKR currently has one parliamentary seat in Sarawak namely Miri which is represented by Dr Michael Teo who is also PKR vice president.