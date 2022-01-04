Quarantine e-Bracelet developer says issue of celebrity’s bracelet that came off after 24 hours rectified, raps excellent track record of only 0.08 incidents

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 4): QuickMed, the makers of the e-Bracelet RFID (e-Bracelet) that the Health Ministry uses to track individuals under home quarantine, today said that the incident involving an actor where his e-Bracelet had come off less than 24 hours was extremely regrettable, and has taken steps to rectify the issue.

In a statement, it said that they immediately dispatched two technicians to the corresponding address of the individuals involved and have promptly fixed the issue.

“We want to reassure the public that our operations team is ready to assist should this issue recur.

“Those with e-Bracelet can call 03-30008856 or email support@quickmed.care should they encounter any problems,” said QuickMed.

QuickMed said since the implementation of Home Quarantine Management System (HQMS) on December 8, 2021, only 25 incidents have been reported — less than 0.08 per cent of the total amount of installations — which were all quickly rectified by its team of technicians.

“The technology behind the e-Bracelets have 100 per cent made locally, and are currently in use in 31 countries including the United States of America, Singapore and Saudi Arabia,” they said.

This comes after actor comedian Azad Jasmin John Louis Jeffri revealed that his e-Bracelet RFID had come off accidentally in less than 24 hours in a video uploaded to his social media.

He is understood to be under home quarantine with his wife after returning from Mecca to perform his pilgrimage.

In the video, Azad was also seen calling on Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to resolve the matter.

“Assalamuaikum YB Khairy Jamaluddin, the ‘idea’ is good, but why this come off? This is not good. Did you buy this on Shopee?

“If you give this device to 30,000 people and it can come off like this, then they can hang it around the neck of a cow, donkey neck, doesn’t solve the issue, right?

“What is this YB? Luckily I’m a celebrity because if I go out, people know. Regular Joes, just can get away with it and go anywhere,” he said. — Malay Mail