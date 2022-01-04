Sabah can be lifted out of poverty – Bung

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 4): District officers throughout the state need to be more proactive in planning and implementing development in their respective districts to ensure that more sustainable development can be carried out for the benefit of the people.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said civil servants at the district level need to change the way they work in order to provide the best and most efficient service to the people, especially in rural areas.

“All this can be done if we all have the will, commitment and planning. I want to make sure Sabah is lifted out of (the shackles) poverty. I do not believe Sabah cannot escape being labeled as the poorest state,” he said after listening to a briefing on Tongod District development by district officer Mohd Fauzi Norbeh yesterday.

Also present were Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Jafry Arifin, Assistant Minister of Works Datuk Limus Jury, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works Datuk Mohd Jasmin Juplin, Public Works Department Director Datuk Ali Ahmad Hamid and Director of the Water Department Edward Lingkapo.

Bung, who is also Works Minister said civil servants as government representatives in the district needed to be fast in carrying out the implementation of development projects as delays could invite dissatisfaction among the people.

He also stressed that issues affecting the rakyat must be resolved quickly adding, “People come from far away (to deal at government offices), the fare is between RM20 and RM30… when what they needed to be done cannot be done today, they are asked to return tomorrow but it is still not done.

“The people can’t wait, they will be angry with the government, the elected representatives and others. But we cannot blame them for getting angry because they do not earn much and have wasted time and money to settle some issues with the government,” he pointed out.

Therefore, Bung Moktar stressed the bureaucracy in the government’s delivery system needs to be changed in an effort to facilitate the people’s dealings with the government.

According to Bung, who is Kinabatangan Member of Parliament and Lamag assemblyman, changes in the delivery system to be more efficient and effective can drive a district in a better direction apart from lifting the people out of poverty.

This includes those which have been labelled as one of the poorest districts in the state, he lamented.

“We need to simplify our delivery system so that we can develop not only 37 districts in Sabah but also this beloved state,” he said.

Bung also asked the district officer to submit an application to continue the construction of the sports complex in Tongod, which has been stalled since 2018.

He said the project, which was supposed to be developed under the 11th Malaysia Plan, should be continued as a fulfilment of the government’s promise to the people.

Apart from that, he also asked the officer to plan a project to upgrade the Tongod district’s secretariat office and submit an application to build a public market and community hall in the district.

“I am pretty confident we will get this allocation and will help to develop Tongod district,” he said.

After the development briefing, Bung met with local community leaders and inspected the rural water supply project at the Lanong Tongod Water Plant and the landslide at Batu 25 Sandakan.