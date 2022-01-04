SBF: Strategic public-private sector cooperation way forward to resilient post Covid-19 recovery

KUCHING (Jan 4): The Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) hopes to lend its strength and support towards uniting the private sector in ensuring a resilient and inclusive post Covid-19 recovery.

Its president Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg said this is in line with the vision envisaged by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We are confident that the way forward is to promote a strategic public-private sector cooperation, fairer business climate, good corporate governance to support private sector development and sound business integrity,” he said in a statement.

He said SBF together with its 18-member associations and federations welcome the new Sarawak Cabinet line-up which was recently unveiled by Abang Johari.

“On behalf of SBF, I would like to congratulate all the appointed ministers, assistant ministers and in particular, the new Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Hui Kian.

”With sound political stability, we can now focus on bringing Sarawak closer to becoming a high-income economy and developed state by the year 2030 as outlined in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030,” he said.

He also said that the federation is thankful to be acknowledged by the state government with a RM20 million Business Recovery Assistance Fund to organise capacity building and enterprise development programme for its members for business empowerment and recovery recently.

“Aside from supporting the business ecosystem, SBF hopes to revitalise regional bilateral ties in PCDS 2030,” he added.