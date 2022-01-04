Will next DUN deputy speaker be another lawyer?

KUCHING (Jan 4): Will another lawyer assemblyman be taking over from Mulu assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala as deputy speaker of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN)?

When asked for his opinion on the matter recently, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the deputy speaker must be an elected representative.

“A lawyer would fit the description,” said Abdul Karim, who is the incoming Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts as well as Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development.

Gerawat took over the post from Tarat assemblyman Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, also a lawyer by training, on May 20, 2016.

Sagah then went on to become one of the 18 state assistant ministers.

Like Sagah, Gerawat has now been appointed an assistant minister after holding the deputy DUN speaker post for one term since 2016.

Gerawat said: “I replaced YB Datuk Roland Sagah in 2016 as deputy speaker. But I have no idea who is next deputy speaker.”

Gerawat, however, confirmed that the Sarawak Constitution requires the deputy speaker to be an elected representative.

“An elected representative with legal qualification and/or experience will be an advantage,” said Gerawat, who will be incoming Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring).

Notable non-ministerial lawyers by training elected into the august House after the 12th state polls are Muara Tuang assemblyman Dato Idris Buang of PBB and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP). Idris, also PBB information chief, is into his second term as assemblyman while Yap, his first.

Many had expected Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar to be re-appointed the DUN Speaker for this term.

Asfia, a non-elected representative from PBB, took over from Datuk Song Swee Guan of SUPP as DUN Speaker in 2000.

As for the 36 members of State Cabinet – deputy chief ministers, ministers and assistant ministers – other than the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, they would be sworn-in before the Tuan Yang Terutama Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud today (Jan 4).

Abang Johari was sworn in on Dec 18, 2021 right after Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) had held its state election victory ceremony here.

A reliable source said the next DUN sitting should be held anytime within 120 days from its dissolution date that fell on Nov 3, 2021.