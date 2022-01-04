Woman lodges false police report to avoid paying fine for making new IC

KUCHING (Jan 4): Police here are investigating a 30-year-old woman for filing a false police report claiming to be a victim of a roadside robbery.

Kuching acting police chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement yesterday said the woman lodged the report on Sunday claiming two men on a motorcycle had robbed her while she was walking along Jalan Wan Alwi around 9.10pm.

“She claimed two individuals accosted her from the rear and forced her at knife-point to hand over her sling bag.

“However, upon further investigation found that she had in fact lodged a false police report, as she wanted to avoid paying a fine while making a new identity card,” he said.

Merbin said the investigation paper for this case will be submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor today for a decision on whether to charge the woman in court.

In this regard, he reminded that it is a crime to lodge a false police report and that stern action awaits those who do so.

“Such act only wastes the time of the police in investigating something that never happened. It is also irresponsible to lodge a false report as it can cause public concern in relation to the reported incident which never happened,” he added.

Merbin also informed that throughout 2021, a total of 10 police reports lodged in Kuching were found to be false.

“Of the total, seven involved false reports of robbery cases, and all the cases have been charged in court,” he said.

“Those charged and found guilty of making false police reports under Section 182 of the Penal Code can be jailed for up to six months or fine up to RM2,000 or sentenced to both.”