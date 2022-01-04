Woman persuades husband not to jump from flat

SANDAKAN (Jan 4): A woman persuaded her husband not to jump from the third floor of a flat at Bandar Ramai-Ramai at Jalan Leila, here on Monday.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Services Department said a team from the Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station responded to a distress call at 7.37pm after the man in his 30s, was said to be standing at the kitchen balcony in an attempt to jump.

The man’s wife and fire and rescue personnel managed to persuade the man to come back in before he was handed over to the police for further action, said the spokesperson.

The man only sustained minor injury on his leg and was given treatment at the scene, said the spokesperson, adding that the operation ended at 10.46pm without any untoward incident.