17 lion dance troupes for CNY performance

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 5): Seventeen dragon, unicorn and lion dance troupes will be putting on their best show at the 2022 Chinese New Year Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Festival at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on January 15.

The annual event, organized by the United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK), will also be streamed live due to limited capacity of the venue in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

USCCAKK president Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen said the festival is back this year after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unlike previous years, she said only 17 lion dance troupes were selected to perform at the event.

“The lion dance troupes may be a little rusty after a two-year lockdown, but I do appreciate them for taking the effort to train and put on a good show,” she said in a meeting with the working committees and leaders of the troupes on Tuesday night.

She also assured that the State Government has given its approval to organize the Chinese New Year Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Festival.

The lion dance troupes would be performing from noon onwards.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor will arrive at 2pm to tour the 15 cultural stalls set up by the USCCAKK associations and thereafter officiate at the opening ceremony of the festival.

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide, will also be attending the event.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Susan said only 1,000 people are allowed in the hall, including members of the lion dance troupes.

Nevertheless, she said the event would be streamed live so that the public could enjoy the dragon, unicorn and lion dances in the comfort of their homes.

In addition to the lion dances, renowned singer Wesley Liew will perform his latest Chinese New Year songs to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

The 17 lion dance troupes that will perform on the day are Persatuan Tarian Singa dan Naga Keong Fatt Sabah, Persatuan Penduduk Rumah Murah Kepayan, Persatuan Tarian-Tarian Naga & Singa Lee Kiong, Che Sui Khor Moral Uplifting Society Lion Dance Troupe, Qun Sheng Dragon & Lion Dance Group, Persatuan Tarian Naga dan Singa Thian You Sabah, Kelab Sukan Singa dan Naga Xu Xiang, Kelab Tarian Singa San Sheng Gung (Hong Teck) KK Sabah, SJK(C) Yick Nam, Fook Tet Kung Temple, Tarian Naga, Unicorn dan Singa Yong Yi, Kelab Tarian Naga dan Singa Wan San Long Yi, Persatuan Seni Tarian Singa dan Naga Penampang, Persatuan Tarian Naga Unicorn dan Singa Yu Yi, Kelab Sukan dan Rekreasi Kg Tatahan Kionsom Inanam, Sabah Wei Wu Dragon, Unicorn and Lion Dance Association and Persatuan Tarian Naga dan Singa San Chuan Sabah.

Also present at the meeting was USCCAKK deputy president cum organizing chairman Datuk Chua Soon Ping.