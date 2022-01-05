Abang Johari: New S’wak Cabinet appointments based on GPS’ 34-point manifesto

KUCHING (Jan 5): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has given his assurance that he will reshuffle or streamline his cabinet should the need arise in the future.

He said he had in fact deliberated on the newly minted State Cabinet line-up and based it on the 34-point manifesto of Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) for the 12th State Election.

“The late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem took six days to finalise his cabinet line-up but I took 12 days to make my decision because I wanted to scrutinize my choices in terms of composition, race, regional and ethnic interests.

“This is what I took into consideration but of course, the State Cabinet is not static. It will change from time to time depending on the situation,” he said at GPS Appreciation Night which was held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

The GPS chairman also touched on the inclusion of new ministries and portfolios, which by no means was formed to enable him to “control everything.”

“Our direction is now different because under the new economy and new challenges by the year 2030, our approach also has to change.

“It does not mean I want to control everything. This is based on new things,” he said.

He said he had picked young leaders who had been trained to take over several key ministries.

“For instance, I have included a telecommunications portfolio under the Ministry of Utilities and Telecommunications because the time has come for us to have a ministry to look after our telecommunications in regards to internet and digital infrastructure.

“I won’t be here for long because the time will come for me to retire and we have to groom our young leaders so that their approach is consistent with what is needed in the modern world. This is what we have to emphasize,” he said.

Abang Johari reminded his cabinet members as well as elected representatives who were present at the dinner that what is crucial for the GPS government is to fulfill the 34-point manifesto.

“Somebody once said that the manifesto is not a bible but for me, we must fulfill our promises.

“A promise is a promise and we must deliver what we have promised the people,” he said.

He thanked GPS partners for working hard to deliver the landslide victory in the state election last month.

“But we must not be arrogant just because we won 76 out of 82 seats. The handsome victory comes with heavy responsibility.

“In the next state election, it’s not going to be easy for us to defend the 76 seats because the voters will include the 18-year-old voters.

“So we have to change for us to meet the demands of the younger generation,” he said.

Among those present were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president; Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice president Dato Henry Harry Jinep who represented party president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Parti Rakyat Sarawak acting president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum; and State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar.