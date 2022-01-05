AirAsia to table name change proposal at EGM on January 27

KUALA LUMPUR (January 5): AirAsia Group Bhd, which plans to change its name to Capital A Bhd, will be tabling the proposal at its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Jan 27, 2022 to seek approval from the shareholders.

The budget airline said the name change aimed to have a new corporate identity that offers a better reflection of the group’s core business and its future undertakings, in tandem with its rapid transformation as it had gone beyond its beginnings as an airline into a digital travel and lifestyle services group, which continues to gain strong momentum.

“This structural change would help facilitate strong projected growth in our portfolio businesses.

“We believe that the new company name will further enhance and be in line with our purpose to connect people and transform lives, it will also set the tone of the group as it expands into new horizons and allay concerns of being a group that was intrinsically an airline,” it said in the circular to shareholders filed with Bursa Malaysia yesterday.

According to AirAsia, its board, after having considered all aspects of the proposed change of name, is of the opinion that the move is in the best interests of the company.

AirAsia said the EGM, slated to be held on Jan 27, 2022 at 3pm, is for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modifications, the special resolution to give effect to the proposed change of name.

It said the EGM will be conducted as a fully virtual meeting entirely through live streaming from the online meeting platform using the remote participation and voting (RPV) facilities provided by Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn Bhd via the TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online

AirAsia has, on Monday, announced that it is proposing to change its name to Capital A Bhd, and the proposed name has been approved by the Companies Commission of Malaysia (CCM) and reserved by the company on Dec 28, 2021.

“The proposal, if approved by the shareholders, will take effect from the date of issuance of the Notice of Registration of New Name by the CCM to the company,” it said in a bourse filing on Monday. — Bernama