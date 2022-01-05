Azlan: 2022 Sarawak almanac expected to be on sale end of January

KUCHING (Jan 5): The 2022 edition of the Sarawak government almanac, which is a must-have for many Sarawakians at the start of a new year, is expected to only hit the market at the end of this month, said State Protocol, Ceremonial and Event Management director Azlan Ali Badri.

“The almanac should be out before the end of this month. It is with PNMB for printing,” he said when contacted today, referring to the government-linked printer, Percetakan Nasional Malaysia Berhad.

Azlan said he hoped PNMB can keep to the deadline.

“For your information the almanac this year has a bit of changes to its appearance. It will also have a mixture of digital approach to it in the form of a QR code for access to the chronology of events. Hopefully the fans of the Sarawak almanac can accept that positively,” he said.

On another pertinent matter, Azlan advised the public not to read too much into a certain soft copy almanac which has gone viral in the social media since this afternoon.

“If it has the word ‘sample proof’, it is not final (copy),” he pointed out.

Sarawakians have raised a fuss on Facebook over the delay in the sales of the almanac, which is normally available before the end of a year.