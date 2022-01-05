Bintulu gets RM1 flat rate bus service

BINTULU (Jan 5): The RM1 flat rate bus service is now available between Bintulu and Tatau from the bus terminal at Parkcity Commercial Centre.

The departure times are 6.30am (Bintulu-Tatau); 7.30am (Tatau-Bintulu); 1.30pm (Bintulu-Tatau), and 4.30pm (Tatau-Bintulu).

The RM1 flat rate fare is being implemented in major centres in Sarawak including Kuching, Miri, and Sibu.

Funded by the state government, the RM1 flat rate bus fare programme seeks to assist the lower income groups in particular.

The main objectives of this initiative are to encourage more commuters to use buses, provide opportunities for bus companies to improve services, and reduce urban traffic congestion.