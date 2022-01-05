Chinese federation says Dr Sim’s appointment as DCM welcome news for community

KUCHING (Jan 5): The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations has welcomed the appointment of Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian as a deputy chief minister.

Federation president Datuk Richard Wee said Dr Sim’s appointment reflected the diverse society that exists in the state, whereby communities of various races live harmoniously.

“It is not just the recognition of the Chinese community’s support towards the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government but a reflection of Sarawak’s unique multiracial, multicultural, and multi-religious society that we are proud of,” he told The Borneo Post.

“We thank our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for his recognition of the Chinese community’s support for his leadership.”

Dr Sim was one of three deputy chief ministers named by Abang Johari for the new Cabinet, along with Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president led the party to a stellar performance in the 12th state election, securing 13 of out 18 seats contested.

This was an increase of six seats compared to the 2016 state election.

The last time Sarawak had a Chinese deputy chief minister was when then SUPP president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan held the post from 1996 to 2011.