Councillor highlights apparent mass deaths of pigs in Durin

SIBU (Jan 5): The State Veterinary Department in Sibu is concerned with the mass deaths of pigs belonging to farmers in Durin.

Revealing this yesterday, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Durin Branch chairman Teo Boon Siew said he had called the department for help and was told that it was already informed of the apparent plague.

Teo, who is also SRDC Councillor, said the Veterinary Department officers would visit the farms this week.

“In the telephone conversation with an officer, he had expressed concern over the mass deaths of pigs and said they would go over to investigate, but only on coming Friday,” he said and added that he had appealed to the farmers to properly bury the carcasses and not throw the dead pigs into the river.

“It will be irresponsible of the farmers to throw the carcasses into the river because this could pollute the river and probably spread diseases,” he said noting that many villagers still depended on the river water for drinking and washing.

“Most important of all, this is where Sibu Water Board pumps up water for treatment before distributing it to the townsfolk.”

Teo also reported that farmers in Durin had started slaughtering their pigs to prevent losses.

He also called on officers of the Veterinary Department to study the situation to prevent the further losses of the pig-rearing farmers.