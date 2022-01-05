Covid-19: Sarawak ICU utilisation rate at 37.6 pct yesterday, says MOH

KUCHING (Jan 5): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 rose to 37.6 per cent yesterday, compared to 30.5 per cent on Monday.

A Ministry of Health (MOH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the third lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was far lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 52.3 per cent yesterday.

Putrajaya topped the table with 90.0 per cent of ICU beds utilised followed by Penang (68.1 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (66.3 per cent), Kelantan (65.5 per cent), Terengganu (63.9 per cent), Melaka (62.0 per cent), Klang Valley (58.5 per cent) and Johor (57.9 per cent).

Other states and territories that recorded lower ICU bed utilisation rates than the national rate were Selangor (51.7 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (50.0 per cent), Sabah (49. 7 per cent), Pahang (44.9 per cent), Perak (42.0 per cent), Kedah (38.4 per cent), Labuan (33.3 per cent) and Perlis (31.6 per cent).