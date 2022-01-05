Covid-19: Sarawak records 47 new cases today

KUCHING (Jan 5): New Covid-19 cases in Sarawak doubled to 47 in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 252,424, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its Covid-19 daily update said that the cases were reported in 12 districts with Kuching reporting the most cases at 11.

This is followed by Bintulu (9), Song (9), Sibu (5), Lawas (4), Limbang (2), Kanowit (2), and one each in Miri, Samarahan, Lubok Antu, Pakan and Subis.

Of the new infections, one of the cases was a Category 3 involving a patient with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support while another was a Category 4 involving a patient with pneumonia requiring oxygen support.

The remaining 45 cases were of Category 1 and 2.

There were also no reported death cases from Covid-19 complications leaving the death toll in Sarawak to remain at 1,618.