Decision to delay electricity tariff review a surprise

KUCHING (January 5): The government’s decision to delay the electricity tariff review was a surprise, with analysts noting that it comes on the heels of the natural disaster faced by the country currently which is coupled with a significant increase in global fuel prices particularly since mid-2021 as well as a still fragile macro recovery.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia last week, TNB informed that the Malaysia government has decided via a letter from Suruhanjaya Tenaga (ST) dated December 31, 2021 to continue with the current parameters of Incentive Base Regulation (IBR) for Regulatory Period 2 Extension (RP2 Extension), and continue the current electricity tariff schedule, effective from January 1, 2022 until further notice.

“The government has also decided to continue the implementation of Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) mechanism and maintain an ICPT rebate of two sen per kilowatt hour (kWh) currently implemented to all customers including domestic customers with monthly consumption of 300 kWh and below, effective from January 1, 2022 until further notice,” the group said.

“TNB also wishes to inform that the impact of ICPT implementation, based on the Regulatory Implementation Guidelines (RIGs), is neutral on TNB and will not have any effect to its business operations and financial position.”

According to the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research), the decision comes on the heels of the natural disaster faced by the country currently which is coupled with a significant increase in global fuel prices particularly since mid-2021 as well as a still fragile macro recovery.

“The decision to delay the tariff review came as a surprise, considering this is the second such delay and TNB’s deep ICPT under-recovery position of RM1.3 billion as at the third quarter of financial year 2021 (3QFY21) which is a result of rising coal and gas market prices,” MIDF Research said.

While the research arm’s checks on Tuesday suggested that TNB’s cash flow will remain neutral to the decision to maintain the ICPT rebate (suggesting TNB will remain compensated for the generation fuel cost under-recovery), the interruption in the tariff-setting process raises regulatory concerns, particularly amid still elevated global fuel prices.

“Additionally, this means uncertainties on determination of RP3 regulated returns will prolong and remains an overhang in the immediate future.”