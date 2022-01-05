Eight-foot croc caught in drain at Kg Spaoh

KUCHING (Jan 5): Six People’s Volunteer Corps personnel and a group of villagers managed to capture a crocodile estimated to be eight feet long in Kampung Spaoh, Betong, around 10.30pm last night.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said villagers found the uninvited semiaquatic reptile had strayed into a drain.

They used ropes to snare the crocodile and pull it out of the drain.

After the crocodile was blindfolded and secured, it was loaded onto the back of a pickup truck for transport to the Betong fire station.

According to the statement, the crocodile would be handed over to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation for further action.