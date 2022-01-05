First Omicron case in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 5): Sabah detected the first Omicron case in Tawau on Jan 4, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The patient is a Malaysian who performed umrah in Saudi Arabia with his wife between Dec 9 to Dec 18 last year.

They returned to Malaysia on Dec 19 2021 via the Kuala Kumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“The patient and his wife arrived in Tawau on Dec 20 2021. Upon arrival in Tawau, they were instructed to undergo quarantine at their home.

“The results of the whole genome sequencing test on Jan 4, 2022 showed positive for the Omicron variant.

“The patient’s wife who was also undergoing quarantine at the same time as her husband tested positive for Covid-19 through a PCR test on Dec 24, 2021. The whole genome sequencing results for his wife are still being tested at the Institute for Medical Research (IMR),” said Masidi in a statement on Wednesday.

Both patients were fully vaccinated in June 2021.

According to Masidi, both patients are in healthy condition.

“The husband is in Category 2 while his wife is in Category 1.

“They both had completed quarantine on Jan 1, 2022 and had recovered from Covid-19 virus infection,” he concluded.