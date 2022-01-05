Floods: PM to ensure all quarters do level best to smoothen aid distribution

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 5): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today stressed that he would make sure that all the relevant agencies do their level best to smoothen the distribution of government aid following the recent massive floods.

He said all aid and assistance that have been announced must be distributed to the affected victims as soon as possible.

“I also remind all members of the Cabinet that everyone has a role to play in facing the health and economic crises as well as the disaster currently plaguing the nation.

“I strongly believe that with focus and dedication given by all quarters, we will be able to sail through these challenges steadily as a Malaysian Family,” he said in his latest posting on Facebook.

He said these challenges were among the issues discussed at this year’s first Cabinet meeting which he chaired this morning.

Ismail Sabri said among the issues given emphasis at the meeting were flood and post-flood management, as well as the suspension of umrah travel following the spread of COVID-19 Omicron variant cases.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also tweeted that 36,087 or 76 per cent of heads of households affected by floods had received the compassionate aid (BWI) of RM1,000 as of 1 pm today.

The distribution of the aid began on Dec 27, just 10 days after the unexpected massive floods that hit several states including Selangor, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan. – Bernama