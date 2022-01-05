Floods: Police to have five boats at disposal for every IPD

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 5): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is planning to have five boats at their disposal for each of the 157 district police headquarters (IPD) nationwide as an immediate response to flood disaster.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the matter would be brought to the government’s attention for consideration.

“PDRM plans to get the boats should the floods persist in those affected states.

“Besides, the PDRM has also been entrusted to lead the disaster response team in the special task force for post-flood operations chaired by Chief Secretary to the Government (Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali),” he told a special press conference at Bukit Aman here today.

Hazani said the disaster response assignments are divided into three phases, namely pre-disaster, during disaster and post-disaster, and would be implemented based on the National Security Council (MKN) directive No.20 dated March 30, 2012.

He said the pre-disaster phase involved the gathering of information on disaster-prone areas, constant monitoring and risk assessment of the areas based on the weather forecast and warnings.

“During the disaster, the assignments would be coordinated with other relevant agencies to ensure relief missions could be carried out effectively, while security control in the affected areas is being increased,” he said.

For the post-disaster phase, the PDRM assignments would be more on coordinating aid to residents in the affected areas.

“Overall, 6,042 police officers and personnel, as well as various assets had been mobilised for the disaster response assignments so far,” he said, adding that the police would also carry out a risk assessment on the affected areas for a possible second wave of flood disaster. – Bernama