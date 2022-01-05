Illegal immigrant gets 4 months’ jail for breaking into yard of Siburan house

KUCHING (Jan 5): A 38-year-old illegal immigrant was sentenced to four months in prison by a Magistrates’ Court here for breaking into the yard of a house in Siburan.

The accused, Setri Kasih, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, who also ordered the jail sentence to run from Dec 28, 2021, the day the accused was arrested.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, who was not represented, was charged with trespassing by entering the compound of a house in Siburan here at around 4am on Dec 28, 2021.

The charge is made in accordance with Section 448 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum of three years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, the owner of the house (complainant) found that an unknown man had entered the yard of the house.

The accused had tried to enter the complainant’s house but failed.

After failing to do so, the accused got into the complainant’s car and refused to get out of the vehicle.

The complainant then contacted the police for further action.

Prior to sentencing, the accused appealed not to be given a severe sentence and informed the court that he acted in such a way because he wanted to find a job.

Meanwhile at the Sessions Court, the accused was also sentenced to four months’ imprisonment yesterday after pleading guilty under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for entering the country without any valid document.

The accused reportedly failed to show his passport to the police when the arrest was made at the complainant’s house.

A check at the Malaysian Immigration Department found that there was no record of movement in and out of the accused.

Following that, Judge Maris Agan sentenced the accused to imprisonment to be enforced yesterday.

The court also ordered the accused to be referred to the Immigration Department after serving his sentence, for further action.

The prosecution was handled separately by Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad and deputy public prosecutor Md Syafique.