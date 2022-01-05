Jockey seeks to quash service termination decision

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 5): An international jockey filed a leave for judicial review against his former employer for allegedly terminating his service as he was unable to give his decision whether or not he will choose to take Covid-19 vaccination.

John Gorton, who is an Australian expatriate born in South Africa, filed his ex-parte application via Messrs Marcel & Co naming the Royal Sabah Turf Club as the sole respondent in his application.

In his application, he sought from court an order of certiorari to quash the decision of the respondent to terminate his employment with the Royal Sabah Turf Club by their letter dated December 14, 2021.

He further sought from court an order of prohibition to the respondent whether by themselves or by their servants or agents from preventing, prohibiting, obstructing, denying and interfering with the employment of the applicant with the Royal Sabah Turf Club.

John, who had been engaged by the respondent as director of racing at Tambalang Race Course Tuaran since 2014, also asked for a declaration that the letter of termination of the respondent dated December 14, 2021 is unconstitutional, unlawful, null and void.

He also asked for damages, costs and any other relief deem fit and necessary in the circumstances.

The case was fixed for mention via e-review on February 14.