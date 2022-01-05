Kapit association calls on eateries to exercise restraint if revising prices

KAPIT (Jan 5): The Kapit Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners’ Association (KCROA) has called on all eatery operators and stallholders to exercise restraint should they need to raise prices for their services.

Chairman Ma Tian Ho pointed out that the latest round of price hikes for raw materials has affected most food and drink operators.

“Raw materials such as pork, chicken, kampung chicken, beef, noodles, vegetables such as red onions etc, the prices have increased recently. This wave of price hikes has incurred extra expenses to the operators.

“KCROA recently held a meeting to discuss the comments made by consumers regarding price hikes of food and drinks. The stand of the association is to advise members to practise moderation,” he said.

Ma pointed out the association is unable to set prices for members due to the law.

“We can only advise members to be thoughtful when increasing prices to create a win-win situation acceptable by both operators and consumers to promote a healthy environment.

“We also advise members to list down the prices of all services and display them at strategic place for easy reference,” he added.

A quick check around town found that mixed rice consisting two portions of vegetables and one portion of protein, which was RM5.50 previously, is now RM8 at some eateries.

A small cup of black coffee has also risen from RM1.20 to RM1.50, while plain Chinese Tea, which was 70 sen, is now RM1.

A plate of kampua is now RM4.50 from RM4 previously, while an individual serving of fried noodles has also gone up by 50 sen to RM5.