Kg Opar families require shelter after strong winds rip off house roofs

KUCHING (Jan 5): Six families from Kampung Opar at Jalan Bau-Lundu were moved to a temporary relief centre last night after strong winds blew away their house roofs.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the six families consisting of 27 individuals were moved to the village’s multipurpose hall around 8pm.

At the scene, firefighters from the Bau fire station collected and disposed of roofing debris found scattered across the village.

Besides the six families, the houses of four other families, consisting of 24 individuals, were also affected.

However, the extent of damage was been deemed not serious and they were not moved to the relief centre.

Also at the scene were members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Civil Defence Force, and the Welfare Department.