Limbang firefighters free 4-year-old boy’s thumb from door

MIRI (Jan 5): A four-year-old boy learned a painful lesson when he got his thumb stuck in a door knob which he was toying with.

For that painful experience, he was brought by his family to seek treatment at Limbang Hospital yesterday

A Fire and Rescue (Bomba) team had to rush to his rescue to free his stuck left thumb with special cutting equipment after all other efforts by the family failed to dislodge it.

The offending door knob was taken from the house with him to the hospital.

Limbang Zone Seven Fire and Rescue station chief Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said they received an emergency call at 9.40am and rushed to the hospital two kilometres away.

He said the finger was still stuck in the door knob when his men arrived.

The team later deployed the ring cutting equipment to cut through and prise open the door knob to safely release the boy’s finger within three minutes, he said in a media statement.

The rescue operation was over by 10.23am for this six-member special Bomba team but for the four year-old this misadventure will be a painful lesson to remember for a long time.