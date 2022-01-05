Man discharged of sexually assaulting daughter

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 5): A self-employed man was discharged not amounting to an acquittal by the Sessions Court here yesterday from a charge of committing sexual assaults against his teenage daughter.

Judge Ummu Khaltom Abd Samad made the order on the 33-year-old accused after the prosecution received an instruction not to proceed with the case.

Previously the complainant in this case had lodged a police report to withdraw the earlier police report against the accused.

The accused had allegedly touched the victim’s breast and private parts at an unnumbered rented house in Ranau on October 17, 2021.

He was charged under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable under Section 16 of the same Act.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, an unemployed man was jailed for six months by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for possessing housebreaking tools.

Senior assistant registrar Tiong Wen Wen, who sat as a magistrate, imposed the sentence on Nasir Ali, 31, after he admitted to a charge under Section 18 of the Minor Offences Ordinance.

The offence carries a jail term of up to six months and the tools must be seized, upon conviction.

The accused was arrested for possessing an adjustable spanner, three wire cutters, one hammer, one torchlight, one knife and one screwdriver at a security guard hut at a building in Likas on December 19, 2021.

The court also ordered for all the said items to be seized by the government.