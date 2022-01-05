Man drowns, another missing in Kudat

KUDAT (Jan 5): Two friends were reported missing, one of them drowned, while fishing in Kudat waters.

Kamri Kail, 51, and Laurun Maujun, 53, were reported missing when they went fishing in the waters between Kampung Limbuak Laut and Pulau Balambangan on Jan 1.

The body of Laurun Maujun, 53, was discovered by villagers in the water near Kampung Selamat Pulau Balambangan around 3pm on Tuesday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kudat director, Commander Boon Chin Chau said efforts were being made to locate the second victim.

“A missing person report was made through our Maritime Rescue Sub Centre in Kota Kinabalu on Jan 4 and we immediately mobilised our assets for a search operation.

“One of the missing victims was discovered by villagers near Kampung Selamat Pulau Balambangan, and the body has been handed to the police for further action,” he said yesterday.

The search for the second victim is on going with assistance from the marine police and the Fire and Rescue Services Department.

Meanwhile, the body of a local man who was reported missing and feared drowned in a river at Ladang Farminggo in Sugut, Beluran on December 31, 2021, has been found.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Services Department said a search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victim, identified only as Kaerul, age 26, was launched at 10.43pm on Dec 31.

After four days, the victim’s body was found stuck among large rocks by the river around 1.20pm on Jan 4.

The body was taken out from the river and handed to the police for further action, said the spokesperson, adding that the operation ended at 6.15pm.