MP: Reforms ‘necessary’ in Sarawak DUN for greater transparency

KUCHING (Jan 5): It has become more pertinent for “necessary” reforms to be put in place in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) following the landslide victory by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the 12th State Election and the concentration of power in the hands of the Chief Minister under his new cabinet, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

This is to promote greater transparency, accountability and check and balance for the good of the people in Sarawak, he explained.

“While the choice of voters is respected, we cannot allow the GPS government to have absolute or unfettered control over important matters of the state, especially when it comes to finances and state resources without a robust check and balance system especially in DUN,” he said in a statement while pointing out that the DUN should not serve as a “rubber stamp” of any government even well after the election has ended.

“The concerns of the public regarding the lack of check and balance and the high concentration of powers under the Chief Minister should not be merely dismissed. Instead, necessary reforms must be placed in DUN to mitigate any risk of abuse and more importantly, instil greater public confidence in the administration itself.

“That is why even before the election, I have constantly stressed that the Sarawak DUN is in urgent need of reforms to ensure that all voices are properly represented and that there is greater accountability,” he said.

He suggested that the GPS government must compel all state government-linked companies (GLCs) including the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS) and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), which have at their disposal billions of ringgit, to report directly to DUN to ensure there is accountability and proper checks and balances.

“On top of that, the Sarawak Public Accounts Committee (PAC) must be chaired by an opposition representative so that the person can scrutinise any financial irregularities including state GLCs without any fear or favour.

“They can also establish more select committees in DUN and be given enough resources and manpower to shadow each of the ministries in Sarawak and operate as entities to check and balance respective ministries. These committees should be chaired by both the government and opposition elected representatives to allow better transparency and accountability and fully utilise all elected representatives to be involved in policy discussions,” he said.

Yii also proposed that the government extend the number of DUN sittings in a year to ensure a more robust check and balance in DUN.

“The Sarawak DUN is only convened twice a year with each sitting lasting approximately 10 days. This is insufficient to cover the breadth of issues concerning Sarawakians and for all ministers to answer all queries by each elected representative,” he said.

He said a special Chief Minister Q&A session should also be held during the sitting where Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg can field questions or comments by elected representatives from both sides of the political divide.

“In order for more robust debates, check and balance and to fully utilise all elected representatives to be involved even in policy discussion, more days must be added for the DUN Sitting,” he added.

In addition, Yii called for equal allocation to all constituencies regardless if an elected representative is from the government or opposition to ensure that no Sarawakians are left behind and are not punished for their democratic choice of vote.

“Currently, the opposition does not receive a single allocation from the government,” he said and remarked that such reforms are common in mature democracies around the world and even in a few states in Malaysia.

“If we aspire to be a mature and world-class democracy, the Sarawak government should lead and introduce such reforms in Sarawak.

“Sarawak’s future and the future of its people is closely tied to how it is governed. Good governance and stronger check and balance will ensure the voice of Sarawakians continue to be upheld and, for that to happen, its supreme legislative branch must be reformed to ensure greater transparency and accountability,” he stressed.