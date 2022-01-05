Police recruit boats, 4WD vehicles for emergency use

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 5): City police have successfully recruited 39 boats and 19 4WD vehicles from the public for emergency use.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the public have the responsibility to assist frontliners in the event of floods and disasters.

He said participation from the public would not only ease the distribution of relief assistance, but also enabled the relevant authority to better respond to rescue missions.

At the same time, he said the public should be aware of the possible effects of the inclement weather.

He said the public or non-governmental organizations (NGOs) must be well-prepared for disasters.

Mohd Zaidi said the public still lacked awareness on disaster preparedness, which made the job of frontliners tougher.

He said this in an interview during a dialogue between the police and the public on flood prevention at Kepayan police headquarters here on Wednesday.

He said frontliners would be able to respond more effectively, particularly in the evacuation of disaster victims, if all parties have an understanding of their job.

Mohd Zaidi disclosed that the police have carried out registration for tourism players, NGOs and fishermen association who owned boats in order to utilize their vessels in the event of disasters.

“By having such awareness, they will know how to provide help, where their boats should go to and how to assist frontliners in their relief efforts.”

After meeting with the relevant parties, he said the police have recruited 39 boats for emergency use, such as in rescue and relief missions, patrol and crime prevention.

In addition, he said the Kota Kinabalu 4WD Recreation Club was also willing to provide 19 4WD vehicles for flood prevention and disaster relief.