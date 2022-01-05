Search continues in Sg Suai for missing Permyjaya angler

MIRI (Jan 5): A search and rescue (SAR) operation resumed this morning for an angler feared to have drowned in Sungai Suai near Rumah Ngumbang, Niah yesterday (Tuesday).

A team of seven firefighters from Batu Niah fire station went to the scene, 33km away, yesterday after receiving a report at 5.21pm.

The SAR operation with four boats from the nearby village was called off at 6.55pm when darkness fell.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri chief Supt Law Poh Kiong identified the missing man as Abdul Wadud Dayyan Sastri, 29, from Desa Indah, Permyjaya.

“According to the victim’s 25-year-old brother, he and the victim were in the same boat and the victim was the boat driver.

“The incident is believed to have occurred when the boat hit a floating log, and the brother found the victim had fallen from the boat,” Law said in a statement.

He said the victim’s brother tried in vain to save him but failed and saw Abdul Wadud disappear under the water.

It is understood that Abdul Wadud, an avid angler, could not swim and was not wearing a life jacket.