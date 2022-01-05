Self-employed man in Kuching fined RM3,000 for having drugs

KUCHING (Jan 5): A self-employed man, 36, was fined RM3,000 or in default six months’ jail by a Magistrates’ Court for possessing 0.27g of syabu yesterday.

The accused, Thomas More Ngalang, pleaded guilty to committing the offence about 1pm on Oct 20, last year in front of a premises in Semariang Batu.

Based on the case facts, a police team from Narcotics Crime Investigation Department detained a vehicle driven by the accused on suspicion of being involved in drug abuse.

Further inspections led the accused to personally hand over a translucent plastic packet containing crystalline substance believed to be Syabu to the police.

The accused was charged and convicted under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and sentenced under Section 12 (3) of the same Act which provides for a fine up to RM100,000 or five years’ jail or both.

Meanwhile, in the same court, the accused was fined RM2,800 or five months’ jail for consuming amphetamine and methamphetamine at 1.35pm on Oct 20 last year at the IPK Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.

The charge was made under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234) and punishable under the same Act.

The accused, who was not represented, could be fined up to RM5,000 or two years’ jail and would be placed under supervision under Section 2 of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 for a period not less than two years and not more than three years under Section 38B DDA 1952.

Prosecuting officer was Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad.