Sibu Jaya flats residents enraged by water supply woes since Monday

SIBU (Jan 5): Over 300 residents of flats in Sibu Jaya are seeing red over the Sibu Water Board’s (SWB) failure to provide sufficient water following a supply disruption that began on Monday.

According to residents, the problem has been reported to the water authority but no action has been taken, making it hard for them to go about their daily routines.

Residents on the top floors of the flats have been most affected, as they have to carry heavy containers of water from the main pipe to their respective units.

Some residents have also resorted to buying bottled water for consumption.

Block M resident Augustin Liman, 23, said they are fed up and frustrated by the situation, as well as angered by SWB’s failure to resolve the problem.

“We can understand if the disruption is due to a leaking pipe but three days have passed and there is still no water supply.

“It is even more frustrating when SWB has not delivered water via tanker trucks to the affected residents,” he said when met today.

According to Augustin, he and his family members faced many difficulties performing their daily activities such as bathing and cleaning due to the water supply problem.

Fellow resident Will Clinton, 22, he and his neighbours could lose their patience if the problem remains unsolved.

“In fact, the problem has become more critical with many new housing and business premises opening in Sibu Jaya.

“Water supply is a basic need that needs to be addressed. We hope the government will pay serious attention to this matter,” he added.

On Monday, SWB posted on its Facebook page that there would be water supply disruption to areas along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Rumah Sebastian, Taman Rafflesia, Jalan Jade Villa, Taman Sanhill, Sibu Airport, Eco Garden, Sibu Jaya, and areas along Jalan Durin Link up to Durin Bridge.

Also affected were residents in the Kemuyang area, Rascom camp, and Rumah Nari up to the area at the Sibu-Bintulu road traffic light junction.

The disruption was to enable repair work due to a leak in the main 450mm pipe in front of Prime Villa housing area at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, which was caused by soil erosion.