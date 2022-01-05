SK Jalan Bintang unveils Harith Danial Squash Court

KUCHING (Jan 5): A primary school in Miri has named its squash court after Sarawak’s rising star Harith Danial Jefri in recognition of the glory that he brought to the school, Miri and Sarawak.

SK Jalan Bintang is believed to be the first school in Sarawak to name its squash court in honour of a former student.

The idea behind the Harith Danial Squash Court was mooted by the school’s former senior assistant (co-curriculum) Henry Edward Tarang.

“This was done in recognition of the school and to commemorate the services for the achievements of Harith Danial who has made the school famous at the state, national and International competitions.

“His highest success was when he finished as the first runner-up at the British Open in Birmingham England,” said Henry who is now the headmaster of SK Beluru Central in Miri.

“Naming the squash Court after Harith Danial will be an inspiration to other squash players to achieve their dreams and forge an international name like him,” added Henry who described Harith, who was a school prefect, as a very disciplined student who was highly regarded by the teachers.

Harith took up squash when he was eight years old and trained under coach Jewan Singh Chal. He competed in his first tournament a year later and finished fourth as an unseeded player.

This spurred him to soar in the following years when he won two sports awards, the Most Promising Boy Athlete at the KPM-Milo 2018 Awars and the Most Promising Male Athlete in the Sarawak State Sports Awards for 2017-2018.

Harith, who turns 16 in May, is currently studying at Bukit Jalil Sports School in Kuala Lumpur and trains under SRAM national coach from Sarawak Jess Tay.