Villagers assured land issue will be resolved

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 5): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam assured the villagers of Kampung Montoki Kundasang that efforts will be made to resolve their land issue.

Dr Joachim who is also Kundasang assemblyman, said this after attending a dialogue session between the villagers and Assistant Land Revenue Collector and Ranau district officer here on Wednesday.

“We will find the best method to assist the Kampung Montoki villagers and urge the Assistant Land Revenue Collector to look closely into their objections,” he said.

The dialogue session discussed the land problems of the residents of Kampung Montoki which involved 34 families who are protesting over their land being given to Koperasi Pembangunan Desa (KPD)/Desa Cattle (S) Sdn Bhd.

Also present during the dialogue were Native Chiefs Turut Andrew Jaibi and Dominic Ghani, Kampung Montoki village chief, Ruhatin Duari, its JPKK chairman Samsuri Sharif and staff of Kundasang UPPM office.