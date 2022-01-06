245 new cases, two deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 6): The State Health Department reported 245 new Covid-19 cases on Jan 6, with a death each in Beaufort and Kudat.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said there were two imported cases from Saudi Arabia and one from United Arab Emirates.

One case was detected from a temporary detention centre/ prison.

“A total of 57 out of the total daily cases were children below 18 years old, where two of them are babies below one year old,” he said.

Meanwhile, 242 patients were under Category 1 and 2 and three under Category 3.

There were no patients in Category 4 and 5.