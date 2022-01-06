Angry family members call for justice for victim



PENAMPANG (Jan 6): Family members and friends of a man who died following a fight at an entertainment premises in Penampang Baru here on Jan 4 have taken to social media to vent their anger and call for justice to be served.

An alleged CCTV recording of the incident was also believed to have been shared in social media including Facebook and TikTok.

One user, who claims to be the victim’s brother, posted in TikTok to have the suspect nabbed as soon as possible and charged for manslaughter.

There were also others who threatened to find the suspect and to teach him a lesson before surrendering him to the authorities.

Jusmani Duragan, 29, succumbed to his injuries at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital due to stab wounds inflicted with a sharp object.

Prior to the incident, it was said that a group of men allegedly surrounded the victim before he was attacked.

It was believed that a misunderstanding had caused the whole incident.

Police have intensified the manhunt for a suspect who was allegedly involved in the death of Jusmani.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said police are still looking for the main suspect, Kaw Yung Chee, 35, to assist in their investigation.

Mohd Haris urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to immediately contact the police.

Mohd Haris however declined to comment on the threats in social media as their main priority is to solve the case.

“We cannot reveal anything at the moment as we do not want to jeopardise our investigation,” he said, adding that besides the main suspect, police are also looking for other suspects to facilitate their investigation.

It is learned that Jusmani, whose last job was as a hotel staff in Kota Kinabalu, had been laid to rest at his hometown in Kota Belud.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.