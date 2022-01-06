Chong: Power shouldn’t be concentrated on one leader

KUCHING (Jan 6): Sarawak should not see concentration of power on one leader holding the chief minister and finance minister portfolios simultaneously, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The State Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman said Chief Minister and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had 75 elected GPS representatives to pick from to assume the finance minister post.

“Out of 75 GPS ADUNs (elected representatives), he cannot find one person who is fit and trustworthy, whom he has confidence enough to hold the portfolio of finance minister?

“It is a widely recognised fact that the chief minister and finance minister should not be held by one person,” he said during a news conference at the DAP headquarters here today.

Chong, who is Padungan assemblyman, asserted the practice of chief minister also holding the finance minister post may lead to a repeat of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MBD) case.

He said Sarawak now had Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS) and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) which dealt with billions of ringgit of development funds, not to mention other state-owned companies which had raised billions of ringgit of loans.

“These are all managed by the finance minister and the chief minister. Potentially, these two roles control 80 to 90 per cent of our annual budget and it is held by one person. This is an absolute No-No.”

He reiterated that Abang Johari had 75 potential leaders to pick from to assume the finance minister portfolio.

He also wondered what GPS component parties – Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) had to say over the matter.

“If Abang Johari truly subscribes to good governance and accountability, he should not hold both chief minister and finance minister posts.

“Abang Johari is literally having a one-man show as he is holding important portfolios such as New Economy, Natural Resources and Urban Development as well as Energy and Environmental Sustainability,” pointed out Chong.

On Abang Johari’s remarks on Wednesday night that his Cabinet was not static and may change from time to time, the DAP lawmaker said: “If it is not suitable, then why create such situation? Are other ministers for mere decorative purposes only?”